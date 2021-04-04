Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144,754 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Union Pacific by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after acquiring an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $220.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $134.80 and a 52 week high of $223.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

