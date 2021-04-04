Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of MRACU stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

