750,000 Shares in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,000.

Separately, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASLE opened at $12.42 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

