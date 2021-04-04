Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGACU opened at $10.57 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.