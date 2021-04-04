Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,308 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.41% of Corporación América Airports worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CAAP opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

