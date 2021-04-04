iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 237,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $103.51 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53.

