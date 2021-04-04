Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE:RHI opened at $77.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.