Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,345 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,664 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 371,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.85 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

