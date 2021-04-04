Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 49,861 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $79,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,340,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

