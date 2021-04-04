Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,731 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $82,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,491,000 after buying an additional 84,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.