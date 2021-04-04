Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $93.16 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.41% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $93,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

