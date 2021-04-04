Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $57.80 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

