Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,836 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $101,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,200,000 after buying an additional 925,189 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $79,383,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $84,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $189.40 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.69 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

