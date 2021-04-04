Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 234,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $71,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

ILMN stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.90. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $254.16 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.