Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of Aramark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

