Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

