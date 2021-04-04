Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $439.58 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $191.90 and a 52-week high of $443.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.28.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

