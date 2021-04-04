Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,687.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,628 shares of company stock worth $5,028,356. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

