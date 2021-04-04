The Gap, Inc. (GPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

The Gap has decreased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years.

NYSE GPS opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,630.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,757. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

