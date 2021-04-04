Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 491,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

