Retirement Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $112.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.