Analysts Set Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Target Price at $20.33

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

PFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

