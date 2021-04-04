Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGLS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $575.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

