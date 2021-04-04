Humaniq Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71,211.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $71,211.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.59 or 0.00680576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027828 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

