Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0322 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $49.55 million and $1.79 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,739,691,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,536,600,454 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

