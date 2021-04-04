Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $138,225,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

