1,004 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

WRK stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.