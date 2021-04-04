Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $235.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.97. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.56 and a 1 year high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

