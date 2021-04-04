Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,631,720 shares of company stock worth $819,624,506. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $189.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

