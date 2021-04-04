Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,112,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after buying an additional 136,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $96.21 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

