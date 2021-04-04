JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $91.01 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,547,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $91,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,402 shares of company stock worth $2,459,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

