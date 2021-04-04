JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,404 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $95,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $102.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.