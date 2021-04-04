Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $210,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $143.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.