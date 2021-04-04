Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,114 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Xylem were worth $27,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

XYL stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

