Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $26,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,616,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLM opened at $333.88 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.95.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

