JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $121,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.20 and a 1 year high of $109.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.20.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.