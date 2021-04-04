Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28.

Smith & Nephew has increased its dividend payment by 102.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of SNN opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNN. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

