ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3319 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

