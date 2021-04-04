DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 3.4633 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.21. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

