Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06.

In other Sigma Healthcare news, insider Mark Hooper 8,011,617 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands. The company also offers private label products, such as skincare, pain relief, vitamins, baby products, and non-contact thermometers under the Pharmacy Care brand; cosmetics under the Colour Theory brand; beauty essentials and hair accessories under the Beauty Theory brand; skincare products under the and Boots Laboratories brand.

