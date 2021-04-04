Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.