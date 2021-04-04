Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after buying an additional 770,121 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after buying an additional 654,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,474,000 after buying an additional 126,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Shares of SF opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

