Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,596,000 after acquiring an additional 417,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

