Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 40,119 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,866,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

