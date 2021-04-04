Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.