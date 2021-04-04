Advisor Partners LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,806 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

OII stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

