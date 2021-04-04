JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,559 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Ferrari worth $115,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.14. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $134.24 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.