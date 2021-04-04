JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,145,403 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 157.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.34% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $105,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after buying an additional 179,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $45.05 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

