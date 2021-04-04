JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $98.16 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 854,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 898,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $98,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $111.92 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

