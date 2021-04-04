JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $111.36 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $111,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,564,000 after acquiring an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after acquiring an additional 104,012 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 167,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,789.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $105.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $109.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

